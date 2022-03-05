Nwosu, Okorocha’s men make APC Convention Sub-Committee list  

UCHE Nwosu a former governorship candidate, and other members of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are allies of former governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha, have been appointed into the APC National Convention Sub-Committees.

In the list signed by James Akpanudoedehe, Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Nwosu, made the list as member of the Screening Committee.

Okorocha’s other allies appointed into the Committee were Sunny Chiadi, Barrister Ijeoma Igboamusi, Barrister Okey Anyikwa, Barrister Nnanna Okoro, Faisal Lawal, Barrister Steve Asimobi, among others.

The Imo State former governor is currently a…