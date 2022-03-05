Slapping a child can lead to hearing loss, learning disability —Experts

Henry was arrested after slapping a 7-year-old boy in Ada causing perforations in his left eardrum. The assault was prompted by the boy accidentally hitting his vehicle while playing with a tyre.

“He was playing with a tire when it went ahead of him and hit a stationary car within the compound belonging to one of their neighbours. When the man found out, instead of calling his father to discuss compensation if any was needed, he went to where Hammed was and slapped him thrice,” retorted Mrs Aminat Tiamiyu, Hammed’s grandmother.

Hammed’s mother rushed him to the hospital because of the pain he was in, where an examination determined his left eardrum was perforated. For a…