Two suspected kidnappers lynched, 13 houses burnt in Plateau

Two of the kidnappers terrorising the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Thursday met their waterloo as they were lynched and burnt to ashes by the people of the community who foiled their operation.

The local government for quite some time has been under a siege of kidnappers. No fewer than three traditional rulers were recently abducted the latest being the District Head of Pushit Da, Dikyet Gupiya who is still with his abductors.

Tribune Online learnt that the kidnappers stormed Mangun district of the local government at about 6:34 pm on Thursday and made an effort to kidnap a trader but the man quickly raised alarm which attracted other people within the…