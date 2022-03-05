Women in Abuja walk against child molestation, demands stiffer penalty

WOMEN under the auspices of ABUJA MOMS on Saturday stormed the streets of the Federal Capital Territory to protest against rising cases of rape and child molestation in the country, urging authorities to ensure stiffer penalties to perpetrators.

The women in their number, converged at JD Pleasure Park, Wuse II, Abuja as early as 7 a.m from where the protest walk began round major streets of the capital city.

They carried placards of various inscriptions, “Say No to Child Molestation”, “Enforce the Law, Don’t Cover Crime”, “Shatter the Silence, Report Molestation.

According to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) a total of 11,200 reported cases of rape were…