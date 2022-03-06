10,000 African start-ups to benefit from Microsoft initiatives in five years

No less than 10,000 start-ups across the African continent would benefit from a series of initiatives put together by Microsoft aimed at fast-tracking investment in Africa’s start-up ecosystem over the next five years.

According to the Managing Director, Microsoft Africa Transformation Office, Wael Elkabbany: “Investments into Africa’s startup ecosystem are growing at an exciting pace. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), there are more than 640 active tech hubs across Africa, accelerating innovation and creating employment, particularly among the youth. currently, the African startup market represents less than one per cent of total…