Amaechi tasks CCECC to source funding for Kano-Kaduna rail project

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has tasked China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), contractor of the Kano-Kaduna rail project to source funding for the project.

Speaking at the weekend in Kano after an inspection of the rail project, Amaechi expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work by the CCECC.

“The pace is extremely slow, the equipments are supposed to be 2000 plus, but what they (CCECC) have brought so far is 541, they claim that 300 and something equipments are in Kaduna, i will send people to check. Even if you add that all together, you will have 800 and something equipment.

“800 equipment in place of 2000 equipment that they are…