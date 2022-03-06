Cross River LGA, assembly bid farewell to deceased councilor

The Calabar south local government administration in company of some members of the Cross River State house of assembly headed by the deputy speaker, finally bid farewell, and laid to rest, the remains of Late Honourable Offiong Ndem Mkpa, the Councillor for ward 12, in the Calabar South Legislature.

The funeral was held in Calabar south with a validatory session at the council Secretariat at Anantigha, Calabar, local government area.

In expressing her condolence, the executive chairman of council, Hon. Esther Edet Bassey, said that the late Offiong Ndem was loving and a devoted Christian.

“Late Honourable Offiong Ndem Mkpa was an elder-statesman, community leader, and devoted…