Edo LGA chairmanship aspirant harps on developing waterways potential

A frontline local government chairmanship hopeful for the Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Mrs Benedicta Ebuehi, has promised to explore the full potential of the rivers in the council area as a viable transportation alternative in the locality.

Mrs Ebuehi, who is the immediate past Chairman of LGA, assured that if elected, she would see to it that the waterways in the council area earned good revenue for the LGA.

The chairmanship aspirant in the forthcoming local government election in the state also vowed to commit all her leadership experience and influence within and outside Nigeria in partnering with developmental groups to make Etsako East an enviable local…