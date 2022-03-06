Festus Keyamo loses father – Tribune Online

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN, has lost his father, Pa Matthias Keyamo.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Senior Aide (Media), Tunde Moshood in a statement made available to Stonix in Delta State.

According to him, Pa Keyamo passed on peacefully at the age of 83 on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta – the cradle of the family.

Born on August 23rd, 1938, in Erovie Quarters in Effurun, Delta State, Pa Keyamo was later raised in Kaduna and Ilaro, Ogun State, where he met and married his wife, Mrs Caroline Keyamo (nee Ogunjobi).

They immediately relocated to Ughelli in Delta State where he begat…