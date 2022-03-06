Former COAS describes appointment of Olubadan designate as well deserved

The former Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) and Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has described the appointment of Senator Chief Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland as well deserved.

Buratai in a congratulatory message said his elevation to the exalted position of Olubadan is in recognition of his long year service to the people of Ibadanland.

The retired Army General, therefore, urged the Olubadan designate to see his new office as a call for further service to the people of Ibadanland.

He prayed to God for more wisdom and good health for the new traditional ruler so as to justify the trust and confidence reposed in him by the government…