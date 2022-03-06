Gunmen invade Anambra community, snatch guns from vigilante operatives

Hoodlums, suspected to be gunmen, on Friday night, invaded Ebenator community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and moved from house to house to snatch guns from members of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) operating or residing in the community.

According to a source who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the gunmen, numbering about thirty, stormed the community at about 11 pm and started moving from house to house to dispossess the security men of their guns.

It was reported that in each house they entered, they first tied up all the adult family members sighted in the house, dispossessed them of their phones and other belongings, and started beating…