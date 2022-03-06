Music is my happy place —Shady Blue

Sade Aboderin, popular as Shady Blue, is an artiste whose passion is to satisfy her fans always. The songwriter and entrepreneur is currently projecting the uniqueness of African music in the United States. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, the mother of two, who visited Nigeria recently, speaks about life and music.

You have been visiting Nigeria frequently. What has been the attraction this time?

A lot of things. Mainly, the passion to underscore the route of my music career brought me home. I was thinking of doing a live showcase in the U.K at my business place in Kent, but I felt the best musicians are in Nigeria. You have musicians in the U.K, but they’re lightweights…