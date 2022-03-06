Nigerian stock market bows to profit-taking as investors lose N32bn WoW

Last week, equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed on the red line as the market bowed to profit-taking activities by investors despite opening the week on a strong green line.

Midweek selloffs undermined the market performance for the week as the All-Share Index (ASI) settled 0.1 per cent lower to close at 47,268.61 basis points.

Investors, therefore, lost N32 billion from their investments as the market capitalisation depreciated by 0.13 per cent to close the week at N25.475 trillion respectively.

Specifically, profit-taking activities witnessed in the stocks of International Breweries, Wapco, Nascon, Dangote Sugar, United Bank for Africa and Guinness…