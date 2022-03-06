NIPR recommends enforcement of law on fighting corruption to reduce crime level, youth restiveness

It has been recommended that enforcing laws on fighting corruption as well as adequate punishment for the culprits will no doubt reduce the level of crime and youth restiveness in the society.

Government at all levels should as a matter of urgency resuscitate ailing industries in order to engage youths in useful ventures while laws should be reviewed to reflect national integration and ensure equal dispensation of justice to all and sundry.

These were contained in a communique issued at the end of a one day Peace Summit organized by NIPR, Bauchi State Chapter held at M.L Audu Auditorium, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi on 3rd March, 2022.

The summit also recommended that…