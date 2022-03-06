Reactions as Nigerian volunteer fighters asked to pay $1000 to fight in Ukraine 

The announcement of the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria that Nigerians who are volunteering to travel to Ukraine to fight the Russian forces must provide $1,000 for tickets and visas has drawn out various reactions from Nigerians particularly on social media.

The Ukrainian embassy which had its premises occupied by numerous Nigerians who expressed readiness to join the Ukrainian side said that in addition to the money needed for airfare and visa by these volunteers, proof of evidence of military experience, passports among others are expected to be provided.

The Ukrainian Embassy official revealed that the $1,000 cost is a result of the difficulty in travelling to Ukraine since…