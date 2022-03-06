Univasa unveils new plan – Tribune Online

Univasa, an indigenous ride-hailing company in Nigeria has launched Verify and Pay, an innovative digital payment system to reshape the transport system in Nigeria.

Through the new plan, passengers hailing a cab can scan the barcode on the taxi to confirm the details of the driver and the vehicle, input their destination to check and negotiate fares and select preferred payment options.

The platform launched in Lagos on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Lagos State Taxi Driver and Cab Operators Association office with high ranking members of the transport Unions in attendance.

The CEO of Univasa, Ben Adeniyi hinted that the verify and pay was born out of the need to enable service…