We are yet to release election timetable ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned a 2023 general election timetable in circulation purporting it to have scheduled its presidential for April 30.

According to online reports citing a document signed by Umar Bature, the national organising secretary of the party, even though it had picked the day, the timetable was yet to be finalised

But the PDP has rejected the claim as fake, stating emphatically that it has not released any timetable for the exercise.

According to a statement issued by Hon Debo Ologunagba on Sunday, the release of the timetable was without the consent of the party and the handiwork of those it referred to as mischievous elements intent on creating…