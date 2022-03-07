Anambra cleric resigns over marital row

A cleric, Rev Canon LumenCristi Eboh, has resigned his office as a priest of the Anglican Communion over a marital crisis in Anambra State

The priest who disclosed his resignation at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Monday alleged that some forces in the church had caused his wife to leave him, and quartered her at an undisclosed place.

He accused his diocesan bishop, Owen Nwokolo of witch-hunt and land grabbing.

Eboh who owns a charismatic congregation and prayer ministry known as God in Action Adoration Ministry alleged that the bishop wanted to take his(Eboh’s) personal land where his ministry situates.

He cited harassment, instigation and conspiracy…