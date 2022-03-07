APC convention: Crack in caretaker committee

TWENTY days to its convention, aspirants for the position of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appear resolute in their bid, despite reports that President Muhammadu Buhari may have endorsed a former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu among them for the post. This is coming as Adamu reportedly said contrary to media reports, he was not endorsed by President Buhari.

Part of the arguments of the other contestants, the Nigerian Tribune learnt, is that all the power blocs, including that of the governors elected on the ticket of the APC, will decide who gets the nod from delegates at the March 26 convention of the party.

Adamu, a serving senator, was…