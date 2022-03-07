Doha declaration on natural gas: Another window of opportunity for Nigeria

AT the just concluded 6th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, February 22, the importance of natural gas in the global energy mix was again reiterated and leaders of the GECF, including Nigeria, declared that natural gas would continue to play a very crucial role in alleviating energy poverty, fuelling economic growth, expanding prosperity, and contributing to the protection of the environment. Collectively, the GECF members declared that as the global population near the 10 billion mark by 2050, and world Gross Domestic Products (GDP) more than doubling, natural gas as an abundant, affordable, clean, and reliable source of energy, and as the fuel of…