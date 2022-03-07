FG should show empathy – Tribune Online

The Federal Government’s lack of empathy for the suffering being experienced by Nigerians is unfortunate and a sign of a failed government. It is not a sign of good leadership that the government is not bothered about the unending suffering meted out on Nigerians by its bad policies.

The incessant travelling of President Muhammadu Buhari especially when there are urgent and salient national issues and concerns that warrant urgent attention is condemnable; the president should have attended to the issue of fuel scarcity, the ASUU strike, bad economy, unabated insecurity problems and many others confronting the nation…