Has Buhari given up? – Tribune Online

HAS President Muhammadu Buhari given up? This is the all-important question Nigerians are asking. As they scavenge for fuel during the day and scramble for safety from hoodlums at night, the silence from the presidency has been deafening. Early last week, the president’s Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, announced that the president would head to London for medical examination after participating in events marking the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya. Did the president shelve that plan and return to Abuja instead in response to outcry from a cross section of Nigerians?

We hope so, for the situation in the country has…