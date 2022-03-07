Lawan celebrates Yemi Osinbajo at 65

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has joined compatriots across the country to celebrate Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on the auspicious occasion of his 65th birthday on Tuesday.

Lawan congratulates Osinbajo on marking the day in good health of body and mind, and in position of invaluable service to his beloved country, Nigeria.

“I rejoice with His Excellency, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on this day.

According to Lawan Professor Osinbajo has proved his mettle in his chosen career, the legal profession, as well as in politics and governance.

“He has brought into public service integrity, humility, loyalty and a cerebral approach to solving public…