NAGGW splashes N125.9m to train women in tailoring, knitting, others

No less than N125.9m taxpayers’ money would be spent to promote an “alternative livelihood” for Nigerians in the 11 frontline states by National Great Green Wall (NAGGW), an agency of the federal government under the ministry of environment.

The budgetary allocation which has Senate approval and assented to by the President reads as follows: ERGP19105077 promotion of alternative livelihoods” and “ongoing N125,981,003” for the 2022 fiscal year.

The figure, would at the end of the 2022 fiscal year bring the expenditure for “alternative livelihoods”, borne by the Nigerian taxpayers to N419,099,621, inclusive of the expenditure for the same purpose since 2018.

The new…