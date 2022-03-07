Nigeria’s vegetable demand exceeds supply by 13 million metric tons ― Envoy

The Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Harry Dijk has said that Nigeria needs 13 million metric tons of vegetables to meet its local demand.

Dijk further stated that the Nigerian horticulture sector has huge opportunities for local farmers to venture in, create wealth and also bridge the supply deficit.

Speaking during the launch of HortiNigeria recently in Abuja, the Dutch Ambassador said the project will contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive horticulture system in Nigeria.

Dijk said local market demand for vegetables in Nigeria largely exceeds local production, with an estimated supply gap of 13 million metric tons.

Dijk said the program is a result of the…