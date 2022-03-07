Obaseki lauds retiring Edo CP over security

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday lauded the retiring Edo State Police Command Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, for securing the state while his tour of duty lasted.

Governor Obaseki noted that during his stay as the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ogbadu ensured that citizens in the state lived peacefully and slept safely without fear of being robbed or attacked

The governor gave the commendation at the formal pulling out parade of the Commissioner of Police in Benin City on Monday.

Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha, added that since the retiring police boss assumed office in 2021, the level of crime rate in the state had…