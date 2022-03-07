Olubadan-designate, Lekan Balogun is an enigma ― Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed optimism that the new Olubadan-designate, HRM (Dr) Lekan Balogun’s reign as monarch of established decades ago, exudes passion and displays an impeccable character of compassion, saying his shrewd comportment is legendary.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, said “Egbon” as he is fondly called, HRM Balogun’s personality combines an immeasurably deep mien of commitment, strong ideological bend who wields untainted intellectual enablements.

“He is a great and indeed, the most desirable ideological tool for the development of Ibadan city.

“No doubt, for the new…