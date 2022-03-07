Ukraine’s tears and Nigerian victims

Ken Saro Wiwa’s Sozaboy (soldier boy) looks around. He sees inside one pit the head of a soldier, and in another pit the leg of a soldier. Everywhere he turns, he sees “so so human flesh in small pieces! Finger, nail, hair, prick, blockus…” One of the best literary pieces on the Nigerian civil war is Saro Wiwa’s Sozaboy. The author describes it as “a novel in rotten English.” But it is not just the English of the novel that is rotten; the walk through the fires of war, the death and destruction strewn on its canvass are also pungent in their dreadful rank. War is arbitrary and indiscriminate in its wickedness. Like the irony in Stephen Crane’s ‘War is Kind’ poem,…