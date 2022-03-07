Veteran sports broadcaster, Fabio Lanipekun, dies four days after 80th birthday

A veteran broadcaster known for football commenatries in his days at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr Fabio Lanipekun, is dead. He died on Sunday, four days after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

The death of the foremost veteran broadcaster was announced by one of his workers then at NTA, Mrs Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, who was herself a sports broadcaster who reported football and other sports on NTA. She announced the death of her boss on her Facebook wall on Sunday.

Mr Lanipekun celebrated a low-key 80th birthday four days ago on Thursday and the event was witnessed by some of his contemporaries and sports enthusiasts.

Announcing his death on Sunday, Mrs Modele…