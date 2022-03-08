2023: We seek to send labour agenda for political class at federal, state, LG —NLC President

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a message to all chairmen of its state chapters, has instructed that all workers and their dependents should register and get their voter cards.

Wabba stated that the card is a valued tool that workers must use to decide who gets elected in the next election.

Stating the demands and agenda of workers to the politicians concerning the political future of Nigeria and in particular, the 2023 general election, Comrade Wabba, during “Workers’ political conference”, said, “The 2022 NLC Workers’ Political Conference seeks to set the labour agenda as a guide to our affiliates and workers and for…