Abia governor hails NSPRI over efforts targeted at increasing farmers’ income

ABIA State Governor, Dr Okezie lkpeazu has commended the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) for its collaborative effort with his administration through the state Adp in enhancing the preservation of agric products thereby increasing farmers’ income.

The governor also lauded state’s Agricultural Development Project (ADP) and farmers for their active participation and dedication which is enabling his administration to achieve the desired results in agriculture.

Dr lkpeazu who made the commendation while inaugurating the Automated Solar Dryer And Distribution Of Agricultural Products, Processing And Storage Kits at the Abia ADP headquarters, Umuahia, expressed…