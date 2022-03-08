Ebonyi: Of defection and withheld wages

IN a move that smacks of primitive highhandedness, the leadership of the legislative arm of government in Ebonyi State has reportedly withheld the salaries and entitlements of one of the lawmakers, Ngozi Eziulo, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Afikpo North East State constituency in the assembly. The lawmaker said, the leadership of the assembly threatened to withdraw her official car. Her alleged ‘offence’ was that she refused to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC) when the governor of the state, David Umahi, defected to the ruling party. The implication is that since November 2020 when Governor Umahi resigned his membership of the PDP…