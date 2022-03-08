FCTA donates 6,000 tree seedlings to women groups

As part of activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day, and in line with global efforts at addressing issues of climate change and reducing its impact on the environment, the FCT Administration has donated 6,000 varieties of economic tree seedlings to women groups in the territory.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, while speaking at the event organised by the FCT Social Development Secretariat stated that the significance of this occasion cannot be overemphasised considering the vital role that trees play in the sustenance of the ecosystem; keeping the climate stable, absorbing carbon dioxide, releasing oxygen, providing food, medicines and habitat to…