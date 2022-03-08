Goodluck Jonathan Foundation advocates gender equality, inclusive governance

As the world celebrates this year’s international women’s day, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), says the priority should be given to issues of gender equality and inclusive governance in order to build a democratic, peaceful and sustainable country.

The Executive Director of GJF, Ann Iyonu said that “Gender equality is not just about women’s rights, it is about justice, fairness, inclusive and accountable governance.”

The Foundation, therefore, calls on government and policymakers to work towards addressing all structural biases against women in society.

This, the Foundation notes, will create safe spaces for women to contribute effectively to nation-building.

