Investigation ‘ll be thorough, perpetrators must answer for crime ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance and death of a 22-year-old lady, Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, while in transit on a BRT bus, would be fully unravelled, vowing that stiff punishment awaits anyone found culpable in what he described as a “criminal and dastardly act.”

Sanwo-Olu gave this vow while speaking with newsmen during an event held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD), assuring that the state government remained determined to pursue the matter transparently and to a logical conclusion.

This was just as the governor cautioned those making…