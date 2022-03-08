Nigeria and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

A few days ago, the world was shocked by the news of Russia invasion of its historical and ethnological neighbour, Ukraine, which Russia in the context of its national interest has described as a mere military operation aimed at demilitarisation and “denazification” of Ukraine. But the doubt and fear that it is more than a military operation have been confirmed with the daily escalation of the imbroglio. On both sides, lives have been lost and in Ukraine, critical infrastructure have been destroyed; ocean of refugees have been created and on Russia, a raft of damaging sanctions have been slammed, and as at now, no one is certain where this conflict will lead the global village to,…