Nigeria needs competent artisans to prevent building collapse —Minister

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has emphasized the need for competent artisans in the real estate sector in order to prevent building collapse in the country.

The minister made this attribution while speaking to members of the Construction Skills Training and Empowerment Project (C- STEMP) led by a former Minister of State for Health, Arc. Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, who paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

Sambo pointed out that one of the reasons for building collapse in the country has been attributed to the use of unskilled artisans.

He praised the effort of C-STEMP in coming up with an initiative to fill what he described as a huge…