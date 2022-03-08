Osinbajo working to bring government closer to people ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), government and people of Nigeria, felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 65th birthday, 2022, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate “the man of many parts.”

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday, the president affirmed: “the worthy contributions of the Vice President to the development of the country as a lawyer, scholar, administrator and pastor, working selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people, and placing the people at the centre of governance by regularly…