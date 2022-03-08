Senate urges INEC to allow eligible prison inmates to vote during elections

The Senate has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow duly registered and eligible prison-electorates to exercise their franchise during all general elections in Nigeria.

This was even as it called on the Electoral body to determine the status of the inmates that are constitutionally and legally qualified to be registered as eligible voters and should vote at elections.

The upper chamber also urged the Commission and relevant agencies to carry out voter’s enlightenment in all prisons in Nigeria, to educate the inmates of their rights and the necessity to exercise their franchise in general elections.

It further called on INEC and all relevant…