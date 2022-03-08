Traffic obstruction: FCTA clears shanties, others in Karu

In response to the alarm raised by one of the first-class chiefs in Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Sakaruyi of Karu, HRM Emmanuel Yepwi, about the increasing rate of illegalities in his domain, and his subsequent invitation of FCT demolition squad, on March 6th, 2022.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah has immediately swang into action on Thursday, when he lead the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation to rid Abuja of nefarious acts especially those impeding traffic free flow, by clearing shanties and…