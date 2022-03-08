Unemployment: NESG findings suggest reforms in ICT, education trade, other sectors

According to research findings by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), to tackle unemployment in Nigeria, there is a need for sectoral reforms in critical and strategic sectors of the economy such as the manufacturing, services sector, trade, education, health, ICT, among others.

NESG is a Private Sector led think tank with the mandate to champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into a globally competitive, sustainable and inclusive economy

During a workshop on Tuesday in Abuja to disseminate the research findings titled ‘Sectoral Development: Assessing the Conditions that drive Youth Employment in Key Sectors of the Nigerian Economy’, the CEO of NESG, Mr Laoye…