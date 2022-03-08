Womenfolk not yet where they should be ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled Nigerian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, observing that women are not yet where they should be in different spheres of endeavour.

But he is confident that they can no longer be deprived for too long as according to him, they have consistently demonstrated that they can hold their own in any given field.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Tuesday to mark the celebration, which is under the hashtag #Break the Bias, and the theme; Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow, the President said that it is an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women…