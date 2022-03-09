23-year-old first class student to represent Nigeria in USA

A 23-year-old Essien Essien Oku, from Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State has bagged a First Class degree (B.sc) in Mass Communication from the University of Cross River State (UNICROS) and is said to proceed to Utah, USA in October this year, after the Senate of the university approved and issued his result.

Essien explained to the Nigerian Tribune that achieving the feat was not an easy task, but took dedication, hardwork and commitment.

The young graduate, who is the founder of a pet project, Rescue Nassarawa Project 2022, disclosed that he had been approved by the organising body of the International Academic Conference for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),…