A look at Egun Sato drums from Badagry

The drum plays fundamental roles in the cultural life of the people. It performs multifarious functions that are noted in the soul of the community as the ritual symbolism of the people.

Egun Sato drums are very important in the cultural history of the people of Badagry. The Sato drums are male and female single headed drums constructed with the Atin-Iroko tree and the membrane covering the drum is the skin of an Antelope. The Egun Sato drums are played during festivals and ceremonies.

A minimum of two people dance round the drums and jump high to beat them at intervals. Sato drummers are usually stimulated by gbehundrums and a metal gong.

