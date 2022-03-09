Angry mob kill suspected motorcycle thief in Ondo

A suspected serial motorcycle thief and a member of a syndicate who specialises in stealing motorcycles has been burnt to death by an angry mob in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo state.

It was gathered that members of the gang had on Sunday morning invaded an area in the Sabo area and attempted to steal a motorcycle before one of them was apprehended while others escaped from the scene.

The arrested suspect was handed over to policemen in the Fagun police station but it was gathered that one of the members of the gang returned to the scene to know the whereabouts of the arrested suspect.

He was, however, identified as a member of the gang who…