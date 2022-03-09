Despite security challenges, investors are coming to invest in Zamfara ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said despite the security challenges facing the state, local and international investors are coming to invest in the state.

He urged prospective investors to take advantage of untapped resources that are abundant in the state.

According to the governor, ” we have the largest deposit of gold and manganese in the whole country. The availability of these mineral resources in commercial quantities has interestingly started to draw the attention of both local and international investors.

Speaking at the just concluded Kaduna International Trade fair, Matawalle said in its efforts to boost business activities his administration is…