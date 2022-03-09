Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation, extortion in Kwara

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested five suspected fake officers of the corps who allegedly extort money from petrol dealers.

A statement by the public relations officer of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, said that the suspects were going about petrol stations in the Ilorin metropolis, claiming to be Civil Defence officers on national assignment from Abuja.

The statement said that investigations had commenced confirming whether the suspects are running a syndicate with other members in the 16 local government areas of the state.

“On the 8th of March, 2022 at about 1422 hours, our anti-vandal unit led by ACC Yusuf…