Okowa, Olu of Warri, others expected at NUJ chapel’s week in Warri

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his immediate predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan are set to grace the 2022 annual Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Warri Correspondents Chapel’s Press Week lecture/award night.

The chairman of NUJ, Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr Okies Okpomor disclosed this in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Warri.

According to the statement, the week-long event is scheduled to hold between March 19 and 23.

Okpomor said that the event would climax on 23rd at the Casa de Pedro Hotel in Effurun near Warri, Delta State.

Speaking on the arrangement, the chairman said that the chapel would visit orphanages on…