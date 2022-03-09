Okumu oil paid whistleblowers N20m in 2021, got 50% theft conviction, says MD

The Managing Director of Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC, Graham Hefer, on Wednesday said that the company paid N20 million last year under its whistleblowing policy in order to improve intelligence gathering and harmonious relationships with its host communities.

At a lecture titled, “Managing Perception (Changing Perception and Mindset)”, held at the company’s premises in Okomu in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State, the MD also said that the company was able to get 50 per cent conviction, ranging from six months to six years, for the over 100 cases of stealing in 2021.

Hefer stated that the lecturer, which is coming on the heels of recent attacks on the company…