Olababs releases second studio album, ‘Celebration Hymn Medley’

Popular Nigerian gospel juju artist Babatunde John Olaniyan popularly known as Olababs has released his second studio album, titled “Celebration Hymn Medley”.

The singer while speaking to Tribune Online explained that the hour-long album was released to give listeners something different from the general kind of gospel music they are used to.

He said, “Being a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) member for over three decades, I grew up listening and singing lots of hymns in the church and this made me love hymns. I noticed many Pentecostal churches nowadays sing little or no hymns at all.

“This inspired me to…